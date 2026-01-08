USW Supports Veteran-Based Legislation

The United Steelworkers Union announced they support the creation of a bill that would help increase veterans’ access to various resources, which was sponsored by an Indiana senator.

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, said in a statement, “I’m proud to join my colleagues and American steelworkers in backing this common-sense, bipartisan effort to ensure veterans can easily access information about their benefits and crisis resources in their workplaces,”

If passed, the Thomas M. Conway Veterans Access to Resources in the Workplace Act would require federal agencies to create posters that provide information on how to access a mental health crisis line, Veterans Administration health care, and educational, legal, housing and other services. The posters would be displayed in workplaces with at least 50 employees.

In a news release USW President David McCall said, “Research shows that when veterans are connected to the benefits and services available to them, outcomes improve and suicide rates decline.”

The legislation gained bipartisan support, according to the USW, and similar legislation exists in 15 other states.

In addition to Banks, various legislators sponsor the bill, including Reps. Chris Deluzio, D-Pennsylvania; Nick LaLota, R-New York; and Sen. Angus King, D-Maine.

Rep. Frank Mrvan, stated, "I am proud to support this measure and will continue doing everything I can to ensure our veterans are aware of and able to access the benefits they have earned.”

The legislation is named after Thomas Conway, who was USW’s eighth international president and died at 71 years old on Sept. 25, 2023.

This legislation comes less than one year after President Donald Trump’s administration’s plans to cut 80,000 VA jobs leaked.