Hobart Data Center Vote Delayed

The Hobart Plan Commission will vote on a permit that would inch Amazon's $11 billion data center complex closer to construction, but not until next month.

The delay in the vote is due to prior logistical challenges being resolved, according to city attorney Heather McCarthy.

The vote had previously been scheduled to take place during a Thursday 15 special meeting of the commission; The city had arranged to move the meeting from Hobart City Hall to the auditorium of Hobart High School in anticipation of a crowd.

The fill permit petition concerns proposed plans to adjust the grade of the property, mitigate soil erosion, and construct retention ponds. Separate building permits will need to be granted by the city before vertical construction can begin.

The technology issues prevented the Hobart Planning Department from making over 600 pages of documents associated with the petition available to the public ahead of Thursday’s planned vote. The city has now "corrected the issue," and that the complete set of documents, including maps, procedural descriptions, and environmental reports, is now available at Hobart's Planning Department.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the city updated the online agenda for Thursday's plan commission meeting to note that the event had been cancelled, with the vote rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the high school.