School Closings & E-Learning Days Announced
Due to the anticipated extreme freezing temperatures here is a list of Region schools either closed or announced as an E-Learning Day.
The Merrillville Community School Corporation- synchronous E-Learning Day
Eagle Park Community School- E-Learning Day
Duneland Schools (Chesterton)- E-Learning Day
East Porter County Schools (Kouts, Morgan Twp, Washington Twp)-E-Learning Day
MSD of Boone Township (Hebron Schools)-Asynchronous E-Learning Day
SELF School- Synchronous E-Learning Day
Lake Central schools-E-Learning Day
Lake Station Community Schools- Asynchronous E-Learning Day
Michigan City Area Schools- Synchronous E-Learning Day
La Porte Community School Corporation-E-Learning Day
Crown Point Community School Corporation- E-Learning Day
Gary Community School Corporation- Synchronous E-Learning Day
School City of East Chicago: E-Learning Day
Tri-Creek Schools (Lowell)-E-Learning Day
Hanover Community School Corporation (Cedar Lake)-E-Learning Day
Valparaiso Community Schools: Asynchronous E-Learning Day
River Forest Community School Corporation-E-Learning Day
South Central Community School Corporation- E-Learning Day
Portage Township Schools-E-Learning Day
School City of Hobart-E-Learning Day
School City of Hammond- Synchronous E-Learning Day
Tri-Township Schools (Wanatah)- E-Learning Day
School City of Whiting- Synchronous E-Learning Day
Andrean High School-E-Learning Day
Bishop Noll Institute-E-Learning Day
St. Paul Catholic School Valparaiso-E-Learning Day
Kankakee Valley Schools-E-Learning Day