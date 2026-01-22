School Closings & E-Learning Days Announced

Due to the anticipated extreme freezing temperatures here is a list of Region schools either closed or announced as an E-Learning Day.

The Merrillville Community School Corporation- synchronous E-Learning Day

Eagle Park Community School- E-Learning Day

Duneland Schools (Chesterton)- E-Learning Day

East Porter County Schools (Kouts, Morgan Twp, Washington Twp)-E-Learning Day

MSD of Boone Township (Hebron Schools)-Asynchronous E-Learning Day

SELF School- Synchronous E-Learning Day

Lake Central schools-E-Learning Day

Lake Station Community Schools- Asynchronous E-Learning Day

Michigan City Area Schools- Synchronous E-Learning Day

La Porte Community School Corporation-E-Learning Day

Crown Point Community School Corporation- E-Learning Day

Gary Community School Corporation- Synchronous E-Learning Day

School City of East Chicago: E-Learning Day

Tri-Creek Schools (Lowell)-E-Learning Day

Hanover Community School Corporation (Cedar Lake)-E-Learning Day

Valparaiso Community Schools: Asynchronous E-Learning Day

River Forest Community School Corporation-E-Learning Day

South Central Community School Corporation- E-Learning Day

Portage Township Schools-E-Learning Day

School City of Hobart-E-Learning Day

School City of Hammond- Synchronous E-Learning Day

Tri-Township Schools (Wanatah)- E-Learning Day

School City of Whiting- Synchronous E-Learning Day

Andrean High School-E-Learning Day

Bishop Noll Institute-E-Learning Day

St. Paul Catholic School Valparaiso-E-Learning Day

Kankakee Valley Schools-E-Learning Day