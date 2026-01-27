More Weather-Related School Delays

Another two-hour delayed schedule was announced as LaPorte County faces more severe winter weather warnings.

Michigan City Area Schools and LaPorte Community School Corporation have notified parents that start times on Wednesday will be delayed by two hours due to the freezing temperatures. This is the fourth school day in a row that has been altered because of the weather.

LaPorte Community School Corporation posted on its website, “"Due to dangerous wind chill temperatures expected tomorrow morning, we will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 28)

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted LaPorte County will have more severe temperature drops than Lake and Porter counties. Snowfall is projected to continue throughout Tuesday evening with wind chills around negative 15 degrees.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," NWS stated. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially across rural and open areas."

Both school systems announced that bus routes will run two hours behind the normal schedule and most afterschool activities will proceed as normal.