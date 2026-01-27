United Way Northwest Indiana Announces New Tax Filing App

United Way Northwest Indiana announced the launch of United Way’s free tax filing through My Free Taxes® for the new tax season.

This app will allow tax filers who earned less than $89K last year file their federal and state taxes online – for free.

Director of Marketing for United Way Northwest Indiana Joe Justak said, “Taxes are complicated and can be intimidating. So, we spend an average of $200 to hire a tax preparer. But with My Free Taxes, people have an easy, free option that will get them all their tax credits and deductions – with tax guides and IRS-trained phone support.”

Most filers complete their taxes in under one hour. You can file your taxes from your phone, tablet, or computer. The platform guides you through the process to guarantee you get your maximum refund.

Through April 15, 2026, Northwest Indiana filers who need help can call 1-866-698-9435 daily, from 10 am 8 pm ET. From April 21 through Oct. 15, that support will be available Monday through Friday from 10 am-6 pm ET.

The Help Line — in English and Spanish — is supported by 211 call specialists, trained by the IRS. (211 is the 24/7 go-to resource that connects people to locally available help. It’s supported by United Way and available in 99% of the U.S.)

MyFreeTaxes is part of United Way’s efforts to help everyone in every community build financial security.