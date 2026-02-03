© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
From Steel Mills to Three Wars: 104-Year-Old Oscar Primm Jr. Recognized by Congressman Frank Mrvan for Black History Month

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published February 3, 2026 at 1:03 PM CST
Photo of Retired Army Sergeant 1st Class Oscar Primm, Jr. a 104-year old veterans from Gary, Indiana.
Michael Primm via Facebook
Photo of Retired Army Sergeant 1st Class Oscar Primm, Jr. a 104-year old World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War veteran from Gary, Indiana.

To mark the beginning of Black History Month and its 2026 theme, "A Century of Black History Commemorations," U.S. Representative Frank J. Mrvan (D-IN) took to the House floor to honor a local legend: 104-year-old Northwest Indiana resident and three-war veteran, Retired Army Sergeant 1st Class Oscar Primm Jr.
In a statement released today, Mrvan highlighted Primm’s extraordinary life as a personification of the century of progress and patriotism celebrated this month.

A video of his remarks on the House floor is available here.

A Legacy of Service Across Three Wars

Born in Arkansas before moving to Gary, Indiana, to work in the steel mills, Primm’s military journey began in 1942. His career is a rare testament to American resilience, having served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

"It is because of the sacrifices of veterans just like Oscar that we are able to live in a free, democratic country," Rep. Mrvan stated.
Between his deployments, Primm remained an active pillar of the Gary community. He translated his military expertise into civilian success by opening an auto body shop at 25th Avenue and Broadway. Later, during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, he served as a head mechanic, ensuring vehicles were battle-ready for his fellow soldiers.

A Pillar of the Northwest Indiana Community

After retiring from the Army in 1967 as a maintenance sergeant, Primm spent 14 years driving for the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA). Today, he is a fixture at the Greater Gary AMVETS Squadron Post #6, where he was recently honored with the Lifetime American Hero Award.
Mrvan noted that Primm is still active at the post, often found playing dominoes and mentoring younger generations of veterans as they transition back to civilian life.
"I ask you and my other distinguished colleagues to join me in... recognizing the selfless service, bravery, and patriotism of Retired Army Sergeant 1st Class Oscar Primm Jr.," Mrvan concluded.
