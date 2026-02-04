Bet on the Best Seat: Hard Rock Emerges as Big Game Headquarters

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is the area’s number one destination to watch this year’s Big Game on Sunday, February 8 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time. Football fans will have the opportunity to watch the big game in the Hard Rock Cafe on one of the largest TV screens in Northwest Indiana. In addition to being able to enjoy watching the game, fans who want to get into the action can visit the adjacent Hard Rock Sportsbook. The Hard Rock Sportsbook team will be on hand and ready to handle in person bets in real time as the game unfolds. Food and drink specials will be offered throughout the day in the Hard Rock Cafe.

The largest screen that will be showing the Big Game on the casino floor will be the projector screen in the cafe. At a whopping 198" (measured diagonally), it's hard to find anything larger in the area. To top that, we will be showing the game on six more publicly viewable video walls in and around the Cafe. And on 62 casino floor screens will be showing the game as well, making it readily available to the average guest at the Hard Rock.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Sportsbook, located at the north end of the casino, adjacent to the Hard Rock Cafe, offers a variety of sports wagering options, including futures and live betting on events in progress. Sports fans who need help placing their bets can visit the live betting window and the sportsbook team can assist in explaining the many different aspects including parlays, odds, and payouts. In addition to the live betting window, the Hard Rock Sportsbook has 8 self-service kiosks to place wagers. Odds will be posted on the Sportsbook boards and odds sheets will also be available.

“We anticipate a lot of excitement here on property as Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle it out during the Big Game. Our Sportsbook Team here at the Hard Rock provides an unparalleled game-day experience and will be ready to deliver!“ said Michael Gaudreau, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Vice President of Casino Operations. “Our team is also prepared to help those first-time bettors place a wager on who will win the big game, who will score a touchdown or even attempt to guess whether Drake Maye will gain more than 40 yards on the ground. Whether it’s before the game starts or during the game, I’m certain we’ve got a wager for you!” he added.

A variety of different appetizers will be on special all day and night in the Hard Rock Cafe. Guests can pick two appetizers for $25, three for $35 or 4 for $45. Appetizers featured on the special game day menu include Classic Nachos, Wings, Tupelo Dippers, Loaded Potato Skins, Margherita Flatbread, Onion Ring Tower, Jumbo Soft Pretzel, and One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp™. Drink specials include 5 domestic bottles for $30 or 5 imported bottles for $35.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock’s premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1700 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino’s five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest, and Constant Grind Coffee Shop. It also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.