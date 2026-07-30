Gary Housing Authority and the City of Gary Pave the Way for New Developments

GARY, IND. — The City of Gary and the Gary Housing Authority (GHA) have begun preliminary steps in the demolition of the 46-year-old Broadway Manor housing development. This action will clear the site for a revitalized footprint featuring new commercial and retail space, representing the latest milestone in the comprehensive revitalization of Gary.

“The demolition of Broadway Manor marks a new chapter for the Gary Housing Authority, the City of Gary, and most importantly, our residents. This moment isn’t about clearing away the old, it’s about creating space for new, cutting-edge construction that reflects the future we’re building together. What rises here will contribute to the city’s broader landscape of growth, innovation, and economic expansion, furthering our mission of ensuring our families have access to modern, high-quality housing and overall economic development that strengthens the entire community,” said Taryl L. Bonds, GHA Executive Director.

Prioritizing resident safety and quality of life above all, the GHA has already successfully transitioned all former Broadway Manor tenants to other available local public housing units.

Built in 1980, Broadway Manor has deteriorated beyond repair. Under federal guidelines, public housing projects are considered obsolete when repair costs exceed 57.14% to 62.5% of the Total Development Cost (TDC).

In 2023, HUD engineers determined that necessary repairs at Broadway Manor would cost 87.22% of the TDC. Because federal guidelines prohibit investing capital funds into structures that are severely deteriorated, local officials and HUD mutually determined that demolishing the property would be the most responsible choice.

As obsolete structures are removed to make way for economic development, the Melton Administration and GHA are concurrently building new, purpose-driven residential inventory.

In partnership with the Gary Redevelopment Commission, the GHA is utilizing its non-profit entity, the Northwest Indiana Development Corporation (NIDC), to construct approximately 20 single-family rental homes in the Emerson neighborhood specifically designed for Gary's veteran population.

Located near the Gary Veterans Village, these new homes will allow veteran residents to live independently while still accessing the Village’s comprehensive support networks. This project leverages Lake County HOME-ARP funding and aligns directly with Mayor Melton’s broader vision to revitalize Gary’s Downtown Transit Development District (TDD).

“The Gary Housing Authority is matching the city's efforts of revitalization as we lead new housing construction in the Aetna, Holy Angels, and Midtown neighborhoods, while encouraging mixed-use development within Downtown Gary. Simultaneously, permits for the rehabilitation of existing homes in Glen Park are unprecedented. All these threads of development are essential to re-weaving a fabric of stability within our community,” stated Mayor Eddie D. Melton.

For more information regarding the Gary Housing Authority, veteran housing initiatives, and ongoing city redevelopment projects, please visit https://garyhousing.org .

Contact:

Steve Segura, Chief Communications Officer

City of Gary

stsegura@gary.gov

Chelsea Whittington, C WHITT PR

Chelsea@CWHITT.biz