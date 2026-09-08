Kennedy Ave and Indianapolis Blvd interchanges to have short-term closures

Drivers who regularly navigate the Borman Expressway through Northwest Indiana should brace for rolling ramp closures throughout September.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will intermittently close ramps connecting Interstate 94 with both Kennedy Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard (U.S. 41/State Road 152) across the coming weeks, according to an agency news release.

The brief shutdowns are needed so crews can clean and inspect drainage systems running along the interstate corridor. The maintenance is being carried out in coordination with the Little Calumet River Basin Commission, which hired Superior Construction to oversee the project.

According to INDOT, operations will roll out in phases:

Phase 1: Crews will begin work and associated closures at the Kennedy Avenue interchange.

Crews will begin work and associated closures at the Kennedy Avenue interchange. Phase 2: Maintenance will subsequently shift west to the Indianapolis Boulevard (U.S. 41 / State Road 152) ramps.

State transportation officials advise motorists traveling through Hammond and Lake County to anticipate delays, seek alternative routes during active ramp shutdowns, and exercise added caution and lower speeds when driving through work zones.

About the Indiana Department of Transportation

INDOT is responsible for planning, constructing, maintaining, and operating the State of Indiana’s more than 29,000 highway lane miles and 5,700 bridges, and providing support for 4,500 rail miles and 127 aviation facilities throughout the Hoosier State. With six district offices and over 3,500 employees, INDOT works to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable transportation infrastructure while supporting the state’s economic vitality. The department is committed to fostering innovation, sustainability, and safety in transportation planning and development, in addition to collaborating with local governments and private sector partners to meet the state’s transportation needs. For the eighth consecutive year, Indiana has placed in the top ten in the nation for infrastructure in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings. Learn more at in.gov/indot.