The 2024 Game Awards recap: All winners and most surprising reveals

Astro Bot claimed four wins, including Game of the Year, at the 2024 Game Awards.

The PlayStation 5 exclusive has players run, hover-jump, and rocket-blast to collect stranded robots across a cartoony galaxy. While the game celebrates three decades of Sony's console history, Studio Director Nicolas Doucet credited Nintendo in a misty-eyed acceptance speech (though he avoided mentioning the competitor by name):

"I was a kid in 1989, I got a gray box and there was a game packed in — it was called Super Mario Brothers and it was really, really great," said Doucet. "I want to pay tribute to the company who really showed us innovation and quality consistently, and inspired us to make the game that we made."

Nintendo, meanwhile, went home empty-handed after a night defined by sweeps, surprise reveals, fourth-wall breaks and celebrity appearances from the likes of Harrison Ford and Snoop Dogg.

Balatro, a poker-style game from solo-developer LocalThunk , won "Best Debut Indie," "Best Independent Game" and "Best Mobile Game." Despite this dominance, the representative who accepted awards on LocalThunk's behalf tried to shout out the indie scene more broadly, calling out pixel western Arco by name.

Big-budget games otherwise stole the spotlight. The ceremony began with a surprise announcement trailer for Elden Ring: Nightreign , a co-op spinoff to the 2022 hit . The studio head behind 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two also revealed the two-player adventure Split Fiction , out next March. Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and renowned voice actor Laura Bailey showed off the next game they performed in: a tongue-in-cheek superhero story named Dispatch . And just when the show seemed fresh out of revelations, The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog dropped a cinematic trailer for an entirely new franchise, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet .

Host Geoff Keighley also acknowledged mass layoffs in the industry — something critics lambasted him for ignoring in 2023's ceremony. He even announced a new "Gamechanger Award," which went to Amir Satvat , an employee of gaming tycoon Tencent who also runs a pro-bono support site for developers looking for work.

But it wouldn't be The Game Awards without the Muppets . Garrulous grumps Statler and Waldorf co-opted frequent criticisms of the awards in a series of running gags. After one rapid-fire battery of announcements, they jabbed that "it was like the game commercials with award interruptions!". But as the broadcast stretched toward its fourth hour, they also expressed the exhaustion many in the audience seemed to be feeling, "my Final Fantasy is for this show to be over."

Most decorated games

Astro Bot — 4 wins (including Game of the Year), 7 nominations

Metaphor: ReFantazio — 3 wins, 6 nominations

Balatro — 3 wins, 5 nominations

Black Myth: Wukong — 2 wins, 5 nominations

Helldivers 2 — 2 wins, 4 nominations

Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2 — 2 wins (including lead actor Melina Juergens win for Best Performance), 4 nominations

Bandai Namco / A screenshot from Elden Ring: Nightreign — surprise announced at The Game Awards.

Full Winners

Game of the Year

WINNER: Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

WINNER: Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantanzio

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Neva

Best Score and Music

WINNER: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Astro Bot

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

WINNER: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

WINNER: Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Innovation in Accessibility

WINNER: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

WINNER: Neva

Closer the Distance

Indika

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

WINNER: Helldivers 2

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Best Community Support

WINNER: Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

WINNER: Balatro

Animal Well

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

WINNER: Balatro

Animal Well

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

WINNER: Balatro

AFK Journey

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

WINNER: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

WINNER: Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

WINNER: Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Fighting Game

WINNER: Tekken 8

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Best Family Game

WINNER: Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

WINNER: Frostpunk 2

Age of Mythology: Retold

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

WINNER: EA Sports FC 25

F1 24

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

WINNER: Helldivers 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

WINNER: Fallout

Arcane

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

WINNER: Grand Theft Auto 6

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

WINNER: CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

WINNER: League of Legends

DOTA 2

Counter-Strike 2

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

WINNER: Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

WINNER: T1 (League of Legends)

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Player's Voice

WINNER: Black Myth: Wukong

Genshin Impact

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

