The USDA is getting help from Hollywood to keep wolves away from cattle

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been experimenting with nonlethal ways to keep wolves away from livestock in Oregon.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

That's right. But they're not using fences or traps. What they're using are drones.

SUMMERS: OK, so here's how it works. They use drones with thermal cameras to spot wolves at night. When they find one closing in on cattle, they shine a light on it and blast loud, scary sounds - think gunshots, fireworks, people yelling.

CHANG: Yeah, and recently, they upped their yelling game by going to Hollywood.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MARRIAGE STORY")

ADAM DRIVER: (As Charlie Barber) You're exactly like your mother. Everything you're complaining about her, you're doing. You're suffocating Henry.

SUMMERS: That is Adam Driver in "Marriage Story."

CHANG: Yep, that movie where he and Scarlett Johansson pretty much scream at each other throughout the entire movie.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MARRIAGE STORY")

SCARLETT JOHANSSON: (As Nicole Barber) But I am not like my mother.

DRIVER: (As Charlie Barber) You are. And you're like my father. You're also like my mother. You are all the bad things about all of these people, but mostly your mother.

SUMMERS: The idea is to make the animals associate humans with danger and unpredictability so they steer clear of livestock.

CHANG: And the fight scenes work because, yeah, they are loud, chaotic. And let's be honest. They're kind of stressful, even if you're not a wolf.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MARRIAGE STORY")

DRIVER: (As Charlie Barber) You used me so you could get out of LA.

JOHANSSON: (As Nicole Barber) I didn't use you.

DRIVER: (As Charlie Barber) You did, And then you blamed me for it. You always made me aware of what I was doing wrong, how I was falling short. Life with you was joyless.

SUMMERS: It's bit of an odd pairing - wildlife control and Oscar-nominated performances, but according to The Wall Street Journal, early results suggest it might actually be working.

CHANG: Maybe not exactly what director Noah Baumbach had in mind, though.

