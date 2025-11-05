Mamdani supporters see an opening for more hopeful politics in his win

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Zohran Mamdani's supporters are celebrating his history-making win as the next mayor of New York City. Many say they believe he can make the city more affordable and fair. But they also hope that Mamdani's progressive policy ideas and the upbeat tone of his campaign will shape American politics beyond New York City. NPR's Brian Mann reports.

BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: When Mamdani took the stage at his victory celebration in Brooklyn, he flashed his trademark grin, then quoted American socialist Eugene Debs.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ZOHRAN MAMDANI: I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity.

(CHEERING)

MANN: Mamdani, himself a Democratic socialist, hadn't just won. In unofficial returns, he topped 50% in a three-way race, beating Republican Curtis Sliwa and independent Andrew Cuomo, once a Democratic titan in New York politics.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MAMDANI: My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty.

(CHEERING)

MANN: Mamdani will take the helm of America's biggest city, having made big promises - free bus service, free early child care, more affordable groceries and frozen rents on some apartments. But on the night of his victory, many Mamdani supporters said it was the tone of the campaign not the details that moved them. Ameer Al is 27, a Palestinian American.

AMEER AL: I feel like there has been this darkness that's been, like, casted over New York City the last few years, and I'm really, really thrilled to see someone like a breath of fresh air like Zohran.

MANN: Mamdani will be New York City's first Muslim mayor, and his criticism of Israel over the war in Gaza and his support for Palestinian rights became major flashpoints in this campaign. More than a thousand American rabbis signed a letter critical of his positions. A voter poll by the Associated Press on Tuesday found only about a third of the city's Jewish residents voted for Mamdani. But Ira Mont, who's 63 and describes himself as a Jewish Brooklynite, said he decided Mamdani was the hopeful choice.

IRA MONT: Zohran is stepping into a very big show, but he is very clearly going to surround himself with the right people. He intends to be the mayor for everyone who lives here.

MANN: Mamdani's main rival in this election, Andrew Cuomo, who's 67, ran as an independent after losing the Democratic primary. He positioned himself as the pro-business, law and order candidate, arguing Mamdani would heighten antisemitism and make New Yorkers less safe. In his concession speech, Cuomo stuck to that ominous narrative.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANDREW CUOMO: We are heading down a dangerous, dangerous road.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Yeah.

MANN: But many voters here said they were turned off by the dark tone of Cuomo's campaign, and by the sexual harassment scandal involving more than a dozen women that forced Cuomo to resign as governor in 2021. Bertha Lewis, who's 74 and African American, said she also just wants new, younger leadership in the Democratic Party.

BERTHA LEWIS: Now is another generation. And clinging to power, which is a drug, as we have found out, is not good.

MANN: In his victory speech, Mamdani described his election as proof that ambitious policy ideas and optimism can win elections.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MAMDANI: In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light.

(CHEERING)

MANN: Mamdani enters City Hall in January with no previous executive experience, and he has a huge lift ahead, delivering on his costly promises. He'll face deep distrust from many of the city's business leaders, deep concern among leaders in the largest Jewish community outside Israel and even skepticism within the Democratic Party. New York Senator Chuck Schumer declined to say whether he voted for Mamdani or Cuomo. But Mamdani's biggest challenge may be President Trump, who has threatened to cut off federal aid to the city. Mamdani spoke directly to Trump last night.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MAMDANI: Since I know you're watching...

(CHEERING)

MAMDANI: ...I have four words for you. Turn the volume up.

(CHEERING)

MANN: This moment of celebration and defiance will quickly give way to the gritty, complicated business of governing. Mamdani announced his transition team this morning, made up of experienced former city and federal officials, all of them women. Brian Mann, NPR News, Brooklyn, New York. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

