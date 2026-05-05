Here's a look at the 36 races for governor this year

During the midterm elections, much of the country's attention is on the balance of power in Congress, but voters in 36 states will also have a say in electing a governor this year. There is a lot at stake.

Across the country, Republicans hold 26 governor offices to Democrats' 24. Eight years ago, Democrats won seven governorships held by Republicans. This year, many of those state executives are term-limited, and Republicans could be in a position to win back some states.

And there are a good number of close races. At this early stage, November contests look close in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Here's a look at each race for governor in 2026 »

March

Arkansas, March 3

Texas, March 3

Illinois, March 17

May

Ohio, May 5

Nebraska, May 12

Alabama, May 19

Georgia, May 19

Idaho, May 19

Oregon, May 19

Pennsylvania, May 19

June

California, June 2

Iowa, June 2

New Mexico, June 2

South Dakota, June 2

Maine, June 9

Nevada, June 9

South Carolina, June 9

Oklahoma, June 16

Maryland, June 23

New York, June 23

Colorado, June 30

July

Arizona, July 21

August

Kansas, August 4

Michigan, August 4

Tennessee, August 6

Hawaii, August 8

Connecticut, August 11

Minnesota, August 11

Vermont, August 11

Wisconsin, August 11

Alaska, August 18

Florida, August 18

Wyoming, August 18

September

Massachusetts, September 1

New Hampshire, September 8

Rhode Island, September 8



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