Art on the Air, December, 21, 2025

Published November 25, 2025 at 7:02 PM CST

This week on ART ON THE AIR features self-taught Milwaukee-based acrylic artist, Mark Zanowski whose work explores subjects both in Black and White and in very bold colors and will be in the appearing in the 2026 For The Love of Art Air in South Bend. Next lifelong student of military history, Valparaiso novelist M B Henry who blends historical people and events with her fictional character stories discusses two of her newest novels. Our Spotlight is on filmmaker Nigel David’s short horror film called The Midnight Owls soon appearing and local film fests.

