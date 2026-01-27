Art on the Air, February 15, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features Lifelong Chicago resident Bill Dahl who began writing about music professionally in 1977, receiving a Grammy nomination in 1998 for his liner notes on Rhino’s “Ray Charles Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection.” Next Kentucky-based artist and educator Jason Sturgill whose loose style of watercolor leaves rough drawing lines as his recipe in the final work. Our spotlight is on Duneland Photography Club’s February exhibit at the Chesterton Art Center with its president Steve Bensing.