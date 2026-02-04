Art on the Air, February 22, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features interviews with the co-directors / producers, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt on the Ken Burns twelve-part documentary on PBS American Revolution, discussing their own background and careers in documentary filmmaking plus the intricacies on producing such a multifaceted production about our own American history. Our spotlight is on builder and performer of his own Experimental Musical Instruments, Joe Rauen in concert March 5th at Elastic Arts in Chicago .