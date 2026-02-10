Art on the Air, March 8, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features Nashville-based musician Liz Longley about being dropped from her record label and using a Kickstarter campaign to buy back her completed album. Next Ally Crowley-Duncan known as “Ally the Piper” who is renowned for modernizing the Great Highland bagpipe by blending classic rock and heavy metal with Celtic influences. Our spotlight is on Lubeznik Center for Arts exhibit, “Connections” running March 6ththrough June 14th with curator Whitney Bradshaw.