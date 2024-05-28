Midwest Beat Welcomes Smokey Robinson

This week's edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" features an incredible interview with an internationally famous entertainer who is truly deserving of being labeled -- "A Legend!"

The 84-year-old SMOKEY ROBINSON talks candidly to "Midwest BEAT" host/producer Tom Lounges about his brand new studio album "GASMS", while also discussing some of the classic hit songs he has written for his own group The Miracles and many other top artists. Robinson discusses his remarkable 60-plus year career, including his role as a primary figure in the birth and success of Detroit's legendary Motown Records.

This is Tom's first interview with Smokey Robinson in over 15 years, and he questions what it was like being a black entertainer at the height of the Sixties Civil Rights scene, along with pulling out stories from Smokey about folks like Michael Jackson, Berry Gordy, Jr. and others.

Q: Which hugely successful Motown that he brought to the label grew up just down the street from him as a child?

Q: Which Miracles song that was originally recorded by Robinson didn't become a major hit until young Michael Jackson made it so while with the Jackson Five?

Q: What can fans going to see Robinson perform on Friday, May 31st at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana expect to see and hear at the concert?

The answers to those questions and others are revealed as Tom spins some of Robinson's brand new songs, along with some classic Smokey tunes, and a few surprise songs by other artists.

Keep up with Smokey at: www.SmokeyRobinson.com.

