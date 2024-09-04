IN-STUDIO GUEST: NOMAD PLANETS

Northwest Indiana-based modern rock band NOMAD PLANETS -- has made a name for themselves over the years throughout the Chicagoland area -- with their well produced, well-written original music and rock solid live performances.

This radio program featured four of the band's five members live in studio talking about the group's longevity, their evolution as a musical entity, the creation of their songs, and their soon-to-be released CD, "OUTSIDE ABIQUIU."

That new 13-track collection of original songs will drop on September 14th and a handful of those new NOMAD PLANET songs are featured on this broadcast, as they made their radio debut anywhere during the course of this show.

Keep up with Nomad Planets online at: www.nomadplanets.com and www.facebook.com/nomadplanets