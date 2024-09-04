© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

IN-STUDIO GUEST: NOMAD PLANETS

By Tom Lounges
Published September 4, 2024 at 11:56 AM CDT
Wes Bushby

Northwest Indiana-based modern rock band NOMAD PLANETS -- has made a name for themselves over the years throughout the Chicagoland area -- with their well produced, well-written original music and rock solid live performances.

This radio program featured four of the band's five members live in studio talking about the group's longevity, their evolution as a musical entity, the creation of their songs, and their soon-to-be released CD, "OUTSIDE ABIQUIU."

That new 13-track collection of original songs will drop on September 14th and a handful of those new NOMAD PLANET songs are featured on this broadcast, as they made their radio debut anywhere during the course of this show.

Keep up with Nomad Planets online at: www.nomadplanets.com  and www.facebook.com/nomadplanets

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
