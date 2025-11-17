Midwest Beat with Wishbone Ash

For this week's radio program, host and producer Tom Lounges interviewed iconic guitarist Andy Powell of the classic British band, Wishbone Ash.

The Ash formed in 1969 and were in many ways born out of the British Blues Revival of the era. They later evolved into melodic folk-inspired rock, heavy rock, progressive rock, and hybrids of all those and more.

On this program, Any Powell talks about his own evolution as one of the rock world's most gifted guitarists and the band's longevity and creative output that has spanned over 5 decades.