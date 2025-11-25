Midwest Beat with Classical Blast

"DARK SIDE OF THE YULE" -- by unique musical ensemble CLASSICAL BLAST -- is an annual holiday tradition in Northwest Indiana as "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on Lakeshore Public Media takes an evening to spotlight the group and their special Holiday Concert each season.

CLASSICAL BLAST return to the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7th for the fifth consecutive year with their ever-evolving and always incredible live performance "DARK SIDE OF THE YULE," a continuously updated musical repertoire of incredibly crafted and skillfully arranged holiday music. This year's concert is a matinee performance beginning at 4p.m.

CLASSICAL BLAST have released five critically acclaimed full length albums, with two dedicated entirely to holiday music -- "Whiter Shade Of Winter" and "Dark Side Of The Yule." Many tracks on these albums are familiar and beloved pop/rock songs creatively mashed-up with Christmas classics, medieval carols, and original holiday songs. Listen to this broadcast and hear several of the selections from these albums as the members talk about creating them.