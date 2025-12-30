Midwest Beat: December 30, 2025

IN-STUDIO GUEST: Singer/songwriter JOEL JUSTIN (of The Mad Ants)

This week's program welcomes back NWI songwriter and rocker JOEL JUSTIN, a long time Region rocker and the leader of THE MAD ANTS. Only for this show, Joel will be flipping the coin musically speaking.

Justin's latest solo album is called -- “THIS IS OUR COUNTRY” -- and as the title suggests, the rocker has "gone country" this time around. Not with the Mad Ants this time, but rather with a handful of hired gun players met online, while collaborating with the new creative tool A.I.

Joel has taken his original lyrics from older, already recorded rock songs --- some going back to the 1970s -- and given them a new country-flavored treatment with just enough twang to sound legit.

Listeners will hear a half dozen of his older songs that now sound equal parts Nashville polish, Midwest grit, and timeless songwriting. This album is a unique combination of strong original songwriting, emotional depth and modern technology, which finds this regional rock favorite making songs suited for a sawdust filled dance floor.

