Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: January 6, 2026

Published January 12, 2026 at 2:51 PM CST

This Week's Edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" features an in-studio interview with Americana singer/songwriter JAMES GEDDA talking about "SOUTH OF MARS", his first full-length collection (13 songs) as the leader of The Big Breakfast Band.

This marked the radio debut of material from the albums and a variety of songs are featured during the course of the program including the title track, "Mr. Right Now," "Old Reliable," and "Lonesome Lover's Lullabye." More: www.jamesgeddamusic.com.

