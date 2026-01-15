Midwest Beat : Tom's TOP 10 Regional Albums of 2025

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" features a countdown of the annual "Tom's Top 10 Regional Albums" list for the year 2025 as published this week in THE TIMES daily newspaper.

Tom Lounges has been THE TIMES music columnist now for 44 consecutive years and for the last 21 years has had an annual tradition of picking his personal favorites from the many albums submitted to him each year from local/regional artists and record labels.

As has been tradition for the past 13 years, the week of that "TOP 10" list publishing in The Times, Tom gives his readers/listeners a chance to sample those albums by talking briefly about each artist/album and then spotlighting a single song from each album on the list. It's just one more way Tom tries to support and expose the great local music created here in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Tonight's program will feature a song by the following artists: GERHART, FRANK VENTURELLA, JOE MARCINEK BAND, CARL GIAMMARESE, BROTHERS/IRMAOS, JOHNNY IGUANA, JAMES GEDDA & THE BIG BREAKFAST, ALBERT IENSTEIN (aka Joel Justin), THE KEITH SCOTT BLUES BAND, DAVE RUDOLF. Visit Tom Online at: www.tomloungesentertainment.com.

