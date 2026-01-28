Midwest Beat: January 28th 2026

"MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges"

Musical Guest: GEEZER BUTLER of Black Sabbath

On this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" host and producer Tom Lounges talks to world famous Black Sabbath bassist, lyricist and co-founder GEEZER BUTLER talk about things from Geezer's decades with BLACK SABBATH.

TOPICS INCLUDE: The Ozzy Years, The Dio Years, thoughts on other famous singers who tried to step in as the SABS lead vocalist.

There will be discussion of topics revealed in Geezer's recent book -- "INTO THE VOID: From Birth, To Black Sabbath and Beyond" -- and his work compiling the “MANIPULATIONS OF THE MIND” box set of his solo band releases.

Black Sabbath music featuring three different vocalists and a cut by the band G/Z/R pulled from Geezer's new box set.

