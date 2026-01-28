© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: January 28th 2026

Published January 28, 2026 at 8:49 AM CST

"MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges"

Musical Guest: GEEZER BUTLER of Black Sabbath

On this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" host and producer Tom Lounges talks to world famous Black Sabbath bassist, lyricist and co-founder GEEZER BUTLER talk about things from Geezer's decades with BLACK SABBATH.

TOPICS INCLUDE: The Ozzy Years, The Dio Years, thoughts on other famous singers who tried to step in as the SABS lead vocalist.

There will be discussion of topics revealed in Geezer's recent book -- "INTO THE VOID: From Birth, To Black Sabbath and Beyond" -- and his work compiling the “MANIPULATIONS OF THE MIND” box set of his solo band releases.

Black Sabbath music featuring three different vocalists and a cut by the band G/Z/R pulled from Geezer's new box set.

Midwest Beat
Stay Connected