Midwest Beat: February 3, 2026

Musical Guests: KENNY JAMES & CHRIS SCHULTZ NWI-born and raised entertainer KENNY JAMES has performed his critically acclaimed "KENNY JAMES & RAVE ON: A Tribute to Buddy Holly" show all across the U.S, including extended residences in such entertainment capitals as Las Vegas, Branson, and Pigeon Forge. For this episode of “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges”, Kenny and his RAVE ON band mate CHRIS SCHULTZ stopped in the Lakeshore studio to talk and to play live on air. The duo were on the radio show to promote their annual region concert at Hobart Art Theater which commemorated the 67th Anniversary of the plane crash that took the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Big Bopper. Special Note: The evening this program was broadcast was the actual anniversary date of the 02/03/59 crash.

