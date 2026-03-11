Midwest Beat: March 10, 2026

MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges

TUESDAY, MARCH 10th

89.1FM-LAKESHORE PUBLIC RADIO

streaming: www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org

Musical Guest: LIZ BERG of THE GALWAY GALS

TONIGHT'S PROGRAM welcomes musical guest LIZ BERG of Chicago Celtic music group THE GALWAY GALS to talk about the performance they are bringing to downtown Crown Point on Tuesday, March 17th.

GALWAY GALS will be the pre-Twilight Parade entertainment and perform vintage and contemporary Celtic/Irish music from 4-6:30pm in front of the historic County Courthouse in the Square. They will play traditional Irish reels, jigs and sea shanties, along with unique treatments of such modern Irish/Scottish rock and pop artists as The Cranberries, Thin Lizzy, U2, Annie Lennox, and Van Morrison, among others.