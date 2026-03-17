Midwest Beat: St. Patricks Day 2026

Tonight's edition of "MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges" is a custom-built musical soundtrack for St. Patrick's Day partying.Host/producer Tom Lounges dedicates this episode of the weekly program to his spirited Irish paternal grandmother Delia Nixon who was an immigrant from Ireland.This special playlist is one solid hour of Irish artists and songs perfect for this night! There are a few perhaps expected songs, some deep cut surprises, as Tom blends seasoned and classic artists, along with a couple of Northwest Indiana/Chicagoland artists. One brand new tune getting its U.S. debut spin on this particular radio program is "Irish Goodbye," the latest recording by NWI native KIELY CONNELL. Kiely was born in Northwest INdiana and has lived in Hammond, Munster and Crown Point while growing up. Kiely currently resides and records in Nashville. Her song was emailed over just as this show was coming together and it is heard near the end of the program.So please hoist a pint and slip into something green as you listen to these great songs, jigs, reels and rockers. "Erin go bragh!"