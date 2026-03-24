Midwest Beat: March 24, 2026

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR

BLUES GUITARIST/VOCALIST/SONGWRITER

Discovered at age 16 by music industry icon DAVE STEWART of The Eurythmics, JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR has released 10 full length albums, been honored with several accolades and awards, and has performed and/or recorded with many top talents.

Tune for the interview and to hear her songs, including two new tracks -- "Hell Or High Water" and "What Good Is My Love?" -- from Joanne's as-of-yet untitled 11th album due for release later this year. Joanne performs TUESDAY, MARCH 31 at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, Indiana with NWI's own DEREK CARUSO & THE BLUES FUSE.

FREE DRAWING TO WIN tickets, merchandise, and music at Tom Lounges Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, IN. A drawing for FOUR prize packages happens at 5pm on Friday, March 27th. (www.facebook.com/TomLoungesRecordBin).