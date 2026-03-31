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Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: March 31, 2026

Published March 31, 2026 at 10:31 AM CDT

Tonight's edition of "MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges" features musical guest MUMMY CASS of the theatrical and thoroughly entertaining group, HERE COMES THE MUMMIES.  
 Listeners will hear Cass and show host Tom Lounges chat about the group's unique image, show and history.  Are there really well known Grammy Award winners in the line-up under all those wrappings?  The answer is heard on this program.  Also heard will be several songs from the group's newest EP, "ROAD TRIP," and some fan favorites from a few of their earlier albums.

Midwest Beat
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