Midwest Beat: April 9, 2026

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" was originally broadcast on April 7, 2026.

Guests on this edition were M&R RUSH band members MARTY MARDIROSIAN and JOHN McFARLAND who discussed the band's career, music, and the new book -- "Reach for The Stars: The M&R RUSH Story" -- by author James W. Arvia.

The book chronicles the chemistry, the legacy, and the wealth of original music that this South Side of Chicago band created together over the decades.

The author captures more than fifty years of music, friendship, and the unmistakable Chicago spirit that shaped one of the Midwest’s most resilient independent rock acts.

It's a quick read and includes dozens of classic and timeless photos. A public release event scheduled in early May was discussed and it was revealed a portion of each book sold will benefit breast cancer research. More: www.mandrrush.com.

