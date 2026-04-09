© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: April 9, 2026

By Tom Lounges
Published April 9, 2026 at 10:51 AM CDT

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" was originally broadcast on April 7, 2026.

Guests on this edition were M&R RUSH band members  MARTY MARDIROSIAN and JOHN McFARLAND who discussed the band's career, music, and the new book  -- "Reach for The Stars: The M&R RUSH Story"  -- by author James W. Arvia.

The book chronicles the chemistry,  the legacy, and the wealth of original music that this South Side of Chicago band created together over the decades.

The author captures more than fifty years of music, friendship, and the unmistakable Chicago spirit that shaped one of the Midwest’s most resilient independent rock acts.  

It's a quick read and includes dozens of classic and timeless photos.  A public release event scheduled in early May was discussed and it was revealed a portion of each book sold will  benefit breast cancer research.  More: www.mandrrush.com.

Midwest Beat
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges