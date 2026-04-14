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Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat - April 14, 2026

By Tom Lounges
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:33 PM CDT

For this edition of his weekly radio program, show host/producer Tom Lounges is happy to once again welcome back his old friend -- rock ‘n’ roll poet and troubadour WILLIE NILE -- to the talk about his latest adventures, his newest album “THE GREAT YELLOW LIGHT”, the upcoming U.S. Tour and what’s next for him.

Willie Nile and his full band will be performing in the Midwest with shows at SPACE in Evanston, Illinois on April 16th and ACORN THEATER in Three Oaks, Michigan. More: www.willienile.com

Midwest Beat
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Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges