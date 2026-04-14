Midwest Beat - April 14, 2026

For this edition of his weekly radio program, show host/producer Tom Lounges is happy to once again welcome back his old friend -- rock ‘n’ roll poet and troubadour WILLIE NILE -- to the talk about his latest adventures, his newest album “THE GREAT YELLOW LIGHT”, the upcoming U.S. Tour and what’s next for him.

Willie Nile and his full band will be performing in the Midwest with shows at SPACE in Evanston, Illinois on April 16th and ACORN THEATER in Three Oaks, Michigan. More: www.willienile.com

