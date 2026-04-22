© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: April 22, 2026

By Tom Lounges
Published April 22, 2026 at 8:33 AM CDT

Blues guitarist KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD is my special guest on this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges". 

The last time Kenny was on this program was in 2022 when he released and toured behind the "TROUBLE IS...25th ANNIVERSARY" album, a re-recording and re-interpretation of his 1997 landmark album.

Kenny is now doing a similar project and has just re-recorded his 1996 debut album -- "LEDBETTER HEIGHTS" -- which originally landed at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart the first week of its release, which put the then 18-year-old Shepherd on the international music radar.

The new "LEDBETTER HEIGHTS The 30th Anniversary" album will be released worldwide in early May, but Kenny and his band are already touring in support of it. They perform an 8pm concert on FRIDAY, APRIL 24th at the HARD ROCK CASINO NORTHERN INDIANA.

In addition to talking about the new album and tour, I'll talk about Kenny's 2025 GRAMMY-nominated "YOUNG FASHIONED WAYS" recorded with legendary bluesman BOBBY RUSH.  I'll also talk with Kenny about a few of his other future projects currently being planned.

Two newly recorded tracks will be debuted here, along with a couple of the original 1996 tracks, I'll include a tune from the Bobby Rush sessions, and a song pairing him with Bonamassa from the "B.B. King Blues Summit 100" box set.

Midwest Beat
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges