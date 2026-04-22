Midwest Beat: April 22, 2026

Blues guitarist KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD is my special guest on this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges".

The last time Kenny was on this program was in 2022 when he released and toured behind the "TROUBLE IS...25th ANNIVERSARY" album, a re-recording and re-interpretation of his 1997 landmark album.

Kenny is now doing a similar project and has just re-recorded his 1996 debut album -- "LEDBETTER HEIGHTS" -- which originally landed at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart the first week of its release, which put the then 18-year-old Shepherd on the international music radar.

The new "LEDBETTER HEIGHTS The 30th Anniversary" album will be released worldwide in early May, but Kenny and his band are already touring in support of it. They perform an 8pm concert on FRIDAY, APRIL 24th at the HARD ROCK CASINO NORTHERN INDIANA.

In addition to talking about the new album and tour, I'll talk about Kenny's 2025 GRAMMY-nominated "YOUNG FASHIONED WAYS" recorded with legendary bluesman BOBBY RUSH. I'll also talk with Kenny about a few of his other future projects currently being planned.

Two newly recorded tracks will be debuted here, along with a couple of the original 1996 tracks, I'll include a tune from the Bobby Rush sessions, and a song pairing him with Bonamassa from the "B.B. King Blues Summit 100" box set.

