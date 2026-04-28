© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat - April 28, 2026

By Tom Lounges
Published April 28, 2026 at 7:48 AM CDT

After decades away from the road, the three original founders of Canadian rock band TRIUMPH are back together and hitting the road for a multi-week North American Tour that is dubbed "THE ROCK 'N'  ROLL MACHINE RE-LOADED 2026 TOUR" which brings TRIUMPH to Chicagoland for an 8pm performance on May 13th at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.   

The tour's name is borrowed from the group's hit song"Rock 'N' Roll Machine."It this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges", show host and producer Tom Lounges reconnects with the band's founding members -- guitarist/vocalist RIK EMMETT, bassist MIKE LEVINE and drummer/vocalist GIL MOORE -- whom Tom first met and interviewed back in 1980 at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom during Triumph's "Just A Game" debut U.S. Tour.A handful of TRIUMPH hits and fan faves are played during this week's program.  This extended "Archive Only" edit of the broadcast show includes an additional 15 extra minutes added to the broadcast edit heard on air.

Midwest Beat
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges