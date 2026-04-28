Midwest Beat - April 28, 2026

After decades away from the road, the three original founders of Canadian rock band TRIUMPH are back together and hitting the road for a multi-week North American Tour that is dubbed "THE ROCK 'N' ROLL MACHINE RE-LOADED 2026 TOUR" which brings TRIUMPH to Chicagoland for an 8pm performance on May 13th at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

The tour's name is borrowed from the group's hit song"Rock 'N' Roll Machine."It this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges", show host and producer Tom Lounges reconnects with the band's founding members -- guitarist/vocalist RIK EMMETT, bassist MIKE LEVINE and drummer/vocalist GIL MOORE -- whom Tom first met and interviewed back in 1980 at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom during Triumph's "Just A Game" debut U.S. Tour.A handful of TRIUMPH hits and fan faves are played during this week's program. This extended "Archive Only" edit of the broadcast show includes an additional 15 extra minutes added to the broadcast edit heard on air.

