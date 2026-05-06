Midwest Beat: May 5, 2026

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" focuses on the live performance revue "THE MUSIC OF TINA TURNER" a symphonic telling of the story of Rock Queen Tina Turner that was created by Northwest Indiana native JOHN SUCH, the CEO and namesake of John Such Artists Entertainment in New York City.A one night only performance of "The Music of Tina Turner" is being presented on FRIDAY, MAY 22nd by The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra (NISO) at The Hard Rock Live entertainment venue at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, Indiana. It stars LaKISHA JONES, NOVA Y. PAYTON and ARMANDO IMAGINES.

This week's edition of the "Midwest BEAT" features show host Tom Lounges interviewing "American Idol" (2007) finalist LaKISHA JONES, along with JOHN SUCH and NISO Marketing Director TAMMIE MILLER, while including various recordings by the real Tina Turner and songs from Jones' own CD, "So Glad I'm Me."The live stage production of "The Music of Tina Turner" includes standard rock band accompaniment (bass, drums, guitar) along with full orchestra backing, which brings the music of Tina Turner to life in a big, big way as it pays tribute to the eight-time GRAMMY-winner and Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

