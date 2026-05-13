© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: May 13, 2026

By Tom Lounges
Published May 13, 2026 at 8:41 AM CDT

Classic blues-rock group FOGHAT has been recording and performing since 1971 when the founding members broke off from British Blues band SAVOY BROWN. This week's guest is Foghat's founding member and drummer ROGER EARL.  Foghat has released 17 studio albums and multiple live albums over the decades. The band's latest being -- 2023's "SONIC MOJO" -- which debuted at the #1 spot on the Billboard Blues Chart.

"Midwest BEAT" host and producer Tom Lounges has known Foghat since the mid-1990s when he first interviewed the band to promote their "Return of The Boogie Men" reunion album/tour. Tom has done many interviews with various past and present members over the years. 

LIVE PERFORMANCE: FOGHAT performs on Saturday, May 23rd with special guest Nazareth at The Hard Rock Live auditorium found inside Hard Rock Casino Northwest Indiana in Gary, Indiana.

Midwest Beat
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges