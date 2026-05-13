Midwest Beat: May 13, 2026

Classic blues-rock group FOGHAT has been recording and performing since 1971 when the founding members broke off from British Blues band SAVOY BROWN. This week's guest is Foghat's founding member and drummer ROGER EARL. Foghat has released 17 studio albums and multiple live albums over the decades. The band's latest being -- 2023's "SONIC MOJO" -- which debuted at the #1 spot on the Billboard Blues Chart.

"Midwest BEAT" host and producer Tom Lounges has known Foghat since the mid-1990s when he first interviewed the band to promote their "Return of The Boogie Men" reunion album/tour. Tom has done many interviews with various past and present members over the years.

LIVE PERFORMANCE: FOGHAT performs on Saturday, May 23rd with special guest Nazareth at The Hard Rock Live auditorium found inside Hard Rock Casino Northwest Indiana in Gary, Indiana.

