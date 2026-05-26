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Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

By Tom Lounges
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:43 PM CDT

THIS PROGRAM WAS ORIGINALLY BROADCAST 

ON MAY 26, 2026 

MUSICAL GUEST:

DAVE PETERSEN of Brothers/Irmãos

 

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" welcomes Northwest Indiana musician/songwriter DAVE PETERSEN into the radio studio to discuss Petersen/Parise Productions, an international music project he co-founded in 2020 called Brothers/Irmãos with Brazilian musician and songwriter MARCOS PARISE.

This show features both live and studio performances of songs featured on the international group's third and newest full-length album, "THIS OLD COWBOY."

Performing a pair of songs live in-studio with Petersen, is veteran Region fiddle player AL JOSEPH.

More on this unique project at: www.brothers-irmaosmusic.com.

Midwest Beat
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Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges