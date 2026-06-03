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Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: June 2, 2026

By Tom Lounges
Published June 3, 2026 at 9:58 AM CDT

Music Guest: CARMINE APPICE of CACTUS

This week’s guest is iconic rock drummer CARMINE APPICE who spends the hour discussing his long and varied career, his many band projects, and the creation of his newest release "TEMPLE OF THE BLUES: VOL. II" by his CACTUS ALL-STARS.

Appice’s latest recording features an array of top talents like Ted Nugent, Pat Travers, Rudy Sarzo, Melanie, Billy Sheehan, Eric Gales and other special guest performers. Songs from the new album, “TEMPLE OF THE BLUES: VOL. II,” are spotlighted tonight on the program.

Midwest Beat
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Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges