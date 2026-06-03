Midwest Beat: June 2, 2026

Music Guest: CARMINE APPICE of CACTUS

This week’s guest is iconic rock drummer CARMINE APPICE who spends the hour discussing his long and varied career, his many band projects, and the creation of his newest release "TEMPLE OF THE BLUES: VOL. II" by his CACTUS ALL-STARS.

Appice’s latest recording features an array of top talents like Ted Nugent, Pat Travers, Rudy Sarzo, Melanie, Billy Sheehan, Eric Gales and other special guest performers. Songs from the new album, “TEMPLE OF THE BLUES: VOL. II,” are spotlighted tonight on the program.