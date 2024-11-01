© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: November 1, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published November 1, 2024 at 1:05 PM CDT

Today: Lakeshore Public Media’s “Building Blocks” initiative is a comprehensive multimedia project dedicated to exploring the science of early childhood development and addressing the challenges faced by families in Northwest Indiana. We bring you the first episode of the podcast of the project with host Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer of First Things First Porter County. The podcast will converse with local experts, parents, and practitioners about the building blocks for brain and language development. But up first, in our continuing series Meet the Mayor we bring you a conversation with Gary Mayor Eddie Melton. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

