A People's History

Who can Identify as a Native American?

Season 2 Episode 8 | 10m 26s

What’s the deal with “Pretendians”? Tai Leclare and experts dissect what it really means to be Native—whether it’s blood, initiation, or just a claim. This episode digs deep into the complexities of identity and last names in Indian Country.

Aired: 08/19/24
Watch 11:03
A People's History
The Sacred Truth Behind America's National Parks
This episode unravels the history of America’s National Parks.
Episode: S2 E7 | 11:03
Watch 9:16
A People's History
Native American Food Sovereignty, Explained
What is food apartheid? Learn how historical injustices led to Native food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E6 | 9:16
Watch 12:06
A People's History
What Hollywood Gets Wrong About Native America
This episode explores misrepresentation of Native stories and how to improve it.
Episode: S2 E5 | 12:06
Watch 10:33
A People's History
Native American Reservations, Explained.
How did Native Americans end up on Reservations?
Episode: S2 E4 | 10:33
Watch 10:46
A People's History
Why One Historic Indian Boarding School is Now...Good?
Tai Leclaire explores the dark legacy of Indian boarding schools and mascots.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:46
Watch 10:23
A People's History
The Inconvenient Truth of Smokey Bear
Tai Leclaire explains how Smokey Bear impacts climate change and Indigenous land stewardsh
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:23
Watch 8:58
A People's History
The Truth Behind the Legend of Pocahontas
This episode explores Disney's problematic portrayal of Pocahontas.
Episode: S2 E1 | 8:58
Watch 7:50
A People's History
Are Asians Next in Line to be White?
Unpacking the stereotype that Asians are next in line to be white.
Episode: S1 E4 | 7:50
Watch 11:00
A People's History
Are You “AAPI” or “Asian American”? It's Complicated.
Explore the pros and cons of disaggregating Asian American as a statistical category.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:00
Watch 7:40
A People's History
Where Did The “Asian Fetish” Come From?
Where does the Asian fetish come from?
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:40
