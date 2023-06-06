Everybody Knows... Elizabeth Murray

This intimate portrait of maverick painter and printmaker Elizabeth Murray explores the relationship between her family life and career, and reconsiders her place in contemporary art history.
Aired:09/06/18 | Expires: 03/31/20
