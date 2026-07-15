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American Masters

How Clive Davis became a titan of the music industry

29m 07s

On June 8, 2009, Clive Davis sat down with director Susan Lacy to talk about his start in the music industry, how he ushered Columbia Records into the contemporary era, and the wide-ranging group of artists he signed and worked with. Interview conducted by Susan Lacy for "Inventing David Geffen" (2012).

Aired: 07/15/26
Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
Watch 54:31
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Hombre de Fuego (En Español)
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Episode: S37 E10 | 54:31
Watch 1:22:29
American Masters
Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:22:29
Watch 55:23
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Man of Fire
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Episode: S21 E7 | 55:23
Watch 1:22:12
American Masters
A Song for Cesar
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:12
Watch 1:22:45
American Masters
Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:45
Watch 1:33:44
American Masters
Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:33:44
Watch 1:49:28
American Masters
Oliver Sacks: His Own Life (Audio Descriptive Version)
Explore the life and work of the legendary neurologist and storyteller.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:49:28
Watch 52:28
American Masters
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy
Explore the life of artist Keith Haring who revolutionized pop culture and fine art.
Episode: S34 E8 | 52:28
Watch 1:24:16
American Masters
Basquiat: Rage to Riches
He lived fast, died young and created thousands of drawings and paintings.
Episode: S32 E7 | 1:24:16
Watch 1:25:19
American Masters
James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket
Explores the life, works and beliefs of the late writer and civil rights activist.
Episode: S4 E4 | 1:25:19
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