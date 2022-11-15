Latest Episodes
Extras
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.