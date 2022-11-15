© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Annika

Episode 4

Season 1 Episode 4 | 53m 05s

An author who has ruined lives has her own ruined—permanently. Blair finds a friend for Morgan. Annika and Jake go to a museum exhibit.

Aired: 11/05/22 | Expires: 11/20/22
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:45
Annika
Episode 6
Michael’s brother is the prime suspect in his ex’s murder.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Annika
Episode 5
Arriving at a murder scene on a party boat, Annika thinks of the Greek god, Dionysus.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Annika
Episode 3
Annika sees one of playwright Ibsen’s plots play out in a homicide.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Annika
Episode 2
Annika’s teenage daughter, Morgan, gets mixed up with suspects in a revenge slaying.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Annika
Episode 1
Annika assembles her team to solve murders in the waters around Glasgow.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:05
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 3 Preview
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:36
Endeavour
Episode 3 Scene
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:36
Watch 2:57
Endeavour
Roger Allam Looks Back
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Clip: S9 | 2:57
Watch 2:55
Endeavour
Writing Endeavour's Nine Seasons
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Clip: S9 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53