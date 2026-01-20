Evening at the Falls

Bob Ross takes viewers into the incredible beauty of the desert.
This painting depicts a humble rowboat waiting on a quiet beach for the day’s excursion.
Nicholas Hankins shows us how to create an inviting Bob Ross styled woodland scene.
Nicholas Hankins paints a foggy, early morning Bob Ross landscape.
Bob Ross shows us how to paint a beautiful and detailed winter scene.
Bob Ross creates a snow-bound cabin at sunset using blue effets.
Nicholas Hankins paints an old trapper's cabin on the banks of an icy, winding river.
Bob Ross shows us how to create crimson-y magic in today’s riverside landscape.
Enjoy ‘Winter Paradise’ by television’s favorite painter Bob Ross.
Enjoy ‘Days Gone By’ by television’s favorite painter Bob Ross.