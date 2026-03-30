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The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Toward Day’s End

Season 42 Episode 4236 | 26m 50s

Evening draws nigh at home on the river and quiet signals a time for rest; join Bob Ross for this lovely oval creation.

Aired: 08/08/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:05
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Crimson Tide
This Bob Ross masterpiece is a beautiful example of a truly mood-filled seascape on black canvas.
Episode: S42 E4233 | 27:05
Watch 27:13
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Triple View
Bob Ross paints a small cabin under a majestic mountain range.
Episode: S42 E4234 | 27:13
Watch 26:48
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Desert Glow
Bob Ross takes viewers into the incredible beauty of the desert.
Episode: S42 E4224 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Rowboat on the Beach
This painting depicts a humble rowboat waiting on a quiet beach for the day’s excursion.
Episode: S41 E4148 | 26:48
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Woodland Peace
Nicholas Hankins shows us how to create an inviting Bob Ross styled woodland scene.
Episode: S40 E4035 | 26:34
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
September Song
Nicholas Hankins paints a foggy, early morning Bob Ross landscape.
Episode: S40 E4025 | 26:34
Watch 27:11
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Winter Solitude
Bob Ross shows us how to paint a beautiful and detailed winter scene.
Episode: S40 E4024 | 27:11
Watch 27:49
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Lonely Retreat
Bob Ross creates a snow-bound cabin at sunset using blue effets.
Episode: S40 E4021 | 27:49
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Trapper's Retreat
Nicholas Hankins paints an old trapper's cabin on the banks of an icy, winding river.
Episode: S40 E4020 | 26:34
Watch 26:52
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Blue River
Bob Ross shows us how to create crimson-y magic in today’s riverside landscape.
Episode: S40 E4001 | 26:52
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