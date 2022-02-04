© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Downton Abbey, the award-winning series from Julian Fellowes, spans 12 years of gripping drama centered on a great English estate on the cusp of a vanishing way of life. The series follows the Granthams and their family of servants through sweeping change, scandals, love, ambition, heartbreak, and hope.

Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Watch 1:33:50
Downton Abbey
Episode 9
Learn how fate will resolve the stories of the occupants of this unforgettable house.
Episode: S6 E9 | 1:33:50
Watch 1:12:59
Downton Abbey
Episode 8
See complicated romances, new jobs, a fateful step and a scandal.
Episode: S6 E8 | 1:12:59
Watch 49:00
Downton Abbey
Episode 7
See why Mary suffers flashbacks and Mrs. Hughes tricks Carson.
Episode: S6 E7 | 49:00
Watch 48:55
Downton Abbey
Episode 6
Watch as the hospital war reaches a climax and Violet goes on the warpath.
Episode: S6 E6 | 48:55
Watch 48:44
Downton Abbey
Episode 5
Witness a generous offer, a rescue, Robert’s upsetting behavior and Mary’s suspicions.
Episode: S6 E5 | 48:44
Watch 48:25
Downton Abbey
Episode 4
Follow Anna and Mary as they rush to London and watch Daisy continue to press her case.
Episode: S6 E4 | 48:25
Watch 49:40
Downton Abbey
Episode 3
A handsome volunteer helps Edith meet a deadline and the hospital debate turns nasty.
Episode: S6 E3 | 49:40
Watch 48:50
Downton Abbey
Episode 2
See how wedding plans hit a snag and pigs lead to trouble for Edith and Marigold.
Episode: S6 E2 | 48:50
Watch 1:06:55
Downton Abbey
Episode 1
Rejoin the family and staff as extortion and downsizing threaten Downton Abbey.
Episode: S6 E1 | 1:06:55
Watch 1:33:55
Downton Abbey
Episode 9
Join the Crawleys at Downton for a joyful Christmas holiday.
Episode: S5 E9 | 1:33:55
