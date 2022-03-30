Episode 2: Raga

Latest Episodes
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
A murder in a college garden leads Endeavour to investigate a celebrated Oxford orchestra.
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.
Extras
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.