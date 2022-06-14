© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Endeavour

Girl

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 22m 31s

DC Morse (Shaun Evans) and DI Thursday (Roger Allam) investigate burgled gas meters, the sudden death of a young secretarial student and a string of Post Office robberies, confounding the solution to a pair of violent murders. Could Morse’s future on the force be in jeopardy?

Aired: 07/06/13 | Expires: 06/12/14
Endeavour
Episode 3: Exeunt
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Episode: S9 E3
Watch 1:30:24
Endeavour
Episode 2: Uniform
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Episode: S9 E2 | 1:30:24
Watch 1:30:13
Endeavour
Episode 1: Prelude
A murder in a college garden leads Endeavour to investigate a celebrated Oxford orchestra.
Episode: S9 E1 | 1:30:13
Endeavour
Morse & The Last Endeavour: A MASTERPIECE Mystery! Special
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
Episode: S9 E4
Watch 1:30:11
Endeavour
Episode 3: Terminus
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:30:11
Watch 1:30:21
Endeavour
Episode 2: Scherzo
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Episode: S8 E2 | 1:30:21
Watch 1:29:49
Endeavour
Episode 1: Striker
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Episode: S8 E1 | 1:29:49
Watch 1:30:03
Endeavour
Episode 3: Zenana
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
Episode: S7 E3 | 1:30:03
Watch 1:29:38
Endeavour
Episode 2: Raga
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Episode: S7 E2 | 1:29:38
Watch 1:30:24
Endeavour
Episode 1: Oracle
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
Episode: S7 E1 | 1:30:24
Extras
Watch 1:36
Endeavour
Episode 3 Scene
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:36
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 3 Preview
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Endeavour
Writing Endeavour's Nine Seasons
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Clip: S9 | 2:55
Watch 2:57
Endeavour
Roger Allam Looks Back
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Clip: S9 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53