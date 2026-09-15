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Eons

When Sails Were All the Rage

Season 9 Episode 9 | 7m 54s

Around 300 million years ago, in the early Permian Period, life on land was a cauldron of strange experiments. There’s one trait from the Early Permian that was extremely common back then, but is almost totally absent in living species today. This is a tale about sails, and the enigma of why, for a brief critical phase in the history of life, sporting a big biological billboard was all the rage.

Aired: 09/14/26
Watch 11:06
Eons
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Episode: S9 E10 | 11:06
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Eons
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During the Permian Period many tetrapods, or four-limbed vertebrates, took to life in the trees.
Episode: S9 E8 | 10:44
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Eons
How Earth’s Smallest Life Caused its Biggest Death
For millions of years after the Great Dying microbes ruled the Earth.
Episode: S9 E7 | 9:29
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Eons
How A Geological Event Created The Ultimate Cat
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Episode: S8 E21 | 9:11
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Eons
Did These Feathered Wings Evolve to Be Scary?
The mystery of what non-flying dinosaurs were doing with their feathered wings has a new hypothesis.
Episode: S8 E20 | 10:16
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Eons
We Can't Remember What Giant Sloths Were Like
What did ancient people once know about these bizarre megafauna that we’ve since forgotten?
Episode: S8 E19 | 11:45
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Eons
Did These Mammoths Dig Their Own Grave?
5,700 years ago, woolly mammoths crossed a remote tundra island off Alaska.
Episode: S8 E18 | 7:44
Watch 9:48
Eons
When Fish (Finally) Conquered the Deep Sea
Why did vertebrates conquer both the land and the air before the depths of the sea?
Episode: S8 E17 | 9:48
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Eons
Why Do Humans Age Fast?
Long-extinct dinosaurs may still haunt us—possibly driving us to age faster than any vertebrate.
Episode: S8 E16 | 8:27
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Eons
When the Earth Had Supermountains
Only twice in Earth's history have supermountains risen, and both times reshaped life forever.
Episode: S8 E15 | 9:34
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